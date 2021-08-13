Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Jeh fly off to Maldives for Saif’s birthday





Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jeh jetted off to Maldives to ring in Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. It is also the couple’s second son Jeh’s first family vacation.

As per Bombay Times, a source said, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island."

On Saturday morning, the Khan family was snapped at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai. Kareena looks stylish in black comfy pants paired with a tee and tie-dye jacket over it. She donned a cool sunglass, wore a white sneaker and carried a huge handbag. She tied her hair in a bun.

On the other hand, Saif opted for a comfy white kurta with jeans and flats. Jeh was seen sleeping in his nanny's arms while Taimur walked inside dressed in sweatpants, sneakers and a white tee with a mask.