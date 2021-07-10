Kareena, Saif named their son Jeh; confirms Randhir Kapoor





Veteran actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has named their second son, Jeh.

“Yes, Kareena and Saif’s son has been named Jeh recently,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI. He revealed that about a week ago, they finalized the name.

In February this year, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child. Over these months, they have not declared the name of their newborn.

Saifeena was not in a hurry to announce the name of their second born following all the controversary surrounding Taimur’s name.

Saif and Kareena enrolled into controversy after naming their first born, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi because many believed that the couple named their son after the Turkish ruler Timur, who invaded India. Saif had addressed the controversy in 2017, stating, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

Saif Ali Khan even decided for a name change after the much hullaballoo. “And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn’t sounding right. It was like I didn’t realise where I live or what I’m doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It’s a bit late now, though. Or not. I don’t know,” Saif added.

Even Kareena had said in an interview that Saif wanted to name their son Faiz. “Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” the actress had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.