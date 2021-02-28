Kareena, Saif Ali Khan to introduce their baby in a special way





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are over the moon as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy on 21st February. Fans are dying to get a glimpse of the newborn but it is leant that Saifeena has stored a special plan to introduce their second baby to the world.

Unlike their first child, Taimur, this time it would be a virtual introduction through Kareena’s Instagram handle keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there,” a source was quoted saying.

The couple released a statement after the baby’s birth, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Saif and Kareena are already blessed with a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and now the new addition completes their family.