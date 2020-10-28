Kareena reveals how Saif’s reacted to her second pregnancy





Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and she revealed how her loving husband reacted to her pregnancy news.

She told Zoom, “Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together.”

Bebo is working differently during her second pregnancy. During her first pregnancy, she ate a lot to gain weight but this time she pregerred to eat healthy and stick to the basics.

Bebo said that she is now focussed on getting “the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables.” She said, “Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two.” She told Mid-Day that when she was pregnant with Taimur, she “tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother should eat for two.”

She thanked her close buddies Malaika and Amrita Arora, for encouraging her to stay fit. “I am blessed to have friends like Amrita and Malaika who constantly motivate me to stay fit. Amrita is extremely conscious about her health and works hard to stay fit. This is great, because we keep each other driven, and egg one another on to follow the routine together. We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun,” Kareena said.

In a joint statement, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support”.