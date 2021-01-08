Kareena parties with Malaika, Amrita, Natasha; misses Karisma





Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her girl gang which included Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt. But Karisma Kapoor is missing from the reunion and Bebo misses her a lot.

Sharing the picture with her girl gang, the mommy-to-be wrote, ‘Reunited with red heart emoji and written Missing Lolo’.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actress looked simple in a blue attire. Malaika Arora twinned with Natasha Poonawalla in white outfit while Amrita Arora matched with Mallika Bhatt in black outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.