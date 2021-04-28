Kareena, Katrina, Shahid, Janhvi, Varun urge people above 18 to register for vaccine





Registration for vaccine shot above 18 starts today from 4 pm and our Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Registration for vaccination opens from today for age 18 years and above. Follow the simple steps to register.” Sharing the link of the registry portal, he then said, “We are in this together.” While other stars have also shared the link where they can get themselves registered. Apart from motivating people, celebs are also helping the needy to find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and plasma which India is currently falling short of. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared helpline numbers of every state while Katrina was seen sharing a list of the COVID-19 vaccine centres and the types of vaccines they have available with them.

Many Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to help the people in distress. Talking about the celebrities, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir foundation. While Sonu Sood has opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ which aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen. Salman Khan provided meals to the frontline workers in Mumbai and also running a food truck.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna managed to hand over 100 oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients. Twinkle wrote, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit”

Whereas Ajay Devgn has helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.











