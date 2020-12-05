Kareena, Katrina, Malaika wish Manish Malhotra on birthday





Ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 54 today and Bollywood beauties and close pals of Manish including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora send warm wishes to Manish on his D-day. Since morning, wishes poured in for the birthday boy. Sophie Chodhry and Karisma Kapoor were among others to wish the celebrated designer.

While wishing Manish, preggers Kareena wrote, Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05 From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever.”

While Karisma Kapoor shared a picture video and wrote, “Happy birthday Manu ! 30 years of a special friendship and counting miss you ! @manishmalhotra05 #friendsforever.”

Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram story, “My darling Manish Malhotra there is nobody like you. Most amazing example of how to respect the work and never be complacent… simply a master- here’s to many many more amazing things together.”

Punit D Malhotra shared Manish Malhotra’s picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday to hands down the most good looking guy I know. Keep smiling and being the person you are always. Love @manishmalhotra05.”

While actress Sophie Choudry wrote, Happy birthday my dearest @manishmalhotra05 In the 10 months between these 2 pics you look more than 10 years younger. May you constantly defy age, push boundaries & inspire everyone with your energy. You are more than a friend, you are family to me & I’m so grateful to have you in my life! Happy bday good lookin!! Love love love.”

Ekta Kapoor wished Manish Malhotra by sharing throwback group pictures, she wrote alongside, “I love uuuu u gorgeous lovely talented man! Ur a genius with a heart ! Happie bday manuuuuu! Ur clothes r as good looking as u! But nothing can match ur heart!A lifetime of memories but all my pics gone except for these.”