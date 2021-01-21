Kareena, Karisma wish sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra on birthday





Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and family members took to their social media handle to wish Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra on birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the birthday girl by sharing a throwback picture of Anissa as a bride and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful… big love to you @anissamalhotrajain” followed by two heart emojis.

Sharing a photo with Anissa, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to my fav girl."

Actress Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain’s girlfriend also wished Anissa. Posing with the birthday girl, she wrote,"Happy birthday Aniss!!! We love you."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared two photos with Anissa from a family get-together and wrote, "happy birthday my angel."

Husband Armaan Jain wished his loving wife with many beautiful pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday my Jaaaaan !! As cheesy as this may sound you are truly the purest and most selfless soul - the happiness you bring to our lives and the positivity you emit to every single one around is just infectious... Pertaining to me - you are truly my pillar of strength - you’ve always lifted me up when I’m low and taught me to quietly enjoy the highs... and now more importantly to us posing and rocking forever, love you so so so much !!!”

Bharat Sahni also wished Anissa Malhotra, ‘Happy Happy Happy B-Day!!’ sticker to wish Anissa.