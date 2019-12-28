Kareena, Karisma, Saif, Taimur enjoy vacation in Switzerland





Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi headed to Switzerland to enjoy vacation and they were joined by Karisma Kapoor. Bebo gets clicked with sister Karisma and son Taimur while another picture has Karisma and Saif posing together in a snow.

Sharing the family, Karisma wrote: “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun.”

All the four of them were packed with winter garments like heavy jackets, woolen caps, gloves, heavy winter boots and they enjoyed in the snowland to the fullest. In one of the pictures, Taimur can be seen sitting on a snow vehicle.

The family jetted off to Switzerland after ringing in Christmas with family and friends. They will ring in New Year in Switzerland.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Good Newwz’ hit the theatres on Friday and received good response.