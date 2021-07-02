Kareena, Karisma, Neetu, Riddhima attend Ranbir Kapoor’s Griha Pravesh





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has left his old Chembur house and moved closer to his wife Babita and two daughters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

On Friday, he hosted a griha pravesh ceremony for his new house and it was attended by his wife Baita, two daughters, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others.

Videos and pictures of the guests arriving at Ranbir Kapoor’s new home circulated on net. Kareena looks simple in a white salwar kameez while Karisma was also dressed in a white salwar kameez. Neetu Kapoor donned a pink salwar suit while Riddhima opted for a white shirt and blue denim. Aadar Jain was also spotted entering the complex.

Kareena posed for the paparazzi, she took of the mask for the pics.

Randhir has taken a house in Bandra near Mount Mary's church which is closer to his wife Babita and two daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena’s residences. Confirming selling of the iconic RK house in Chembur house, Randhir said, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well".

"Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes," he told TOI.