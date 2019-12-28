Kareena, Karisma bump into Varun Dhawan on Swiss Alps





Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor ran into Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. Varun also headed to the Swiss Alps with his ladylove Natasha Dalal. Kareena, Karisma and Varun posed for a picture in snow-capped mountains.

Karisma captioned the photo, “See who we met!” The photo shows the three of them stylishly dressed in ski-wear. The actors are all wearing thick jackets and dark glasses. One person commented on the post, “This is what it looks like to never be poor.”

The ‘Coolie No 1’ actor also shared series of pictures with a doggy from his Swiss vacation and captioned it, “What’s up dawg.”