Kareena Kapoor’s Sunday selfie is filled with hope





Amid the Covid-19 crisis, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a Sunday selfie and the caption of the selfie says, ‘Stay Safe, Stay home and don’t lose hope.”

The ‘3 Idiots’ actress looked stunning and refreshing. In her message, she urged her fans not to lose hope. She wore a simple pink coloured kurta and kept her hair open.

In her earlier post, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed anger over those who time and again breaks covid-19 protocol rules. She wrote in her Instagram stories, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the 1994 release Forrest Gump.