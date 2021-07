Kareena Kapoor's night out with besties Amrita, Anissa





Kareena Kapoor Khan had a Saturday night out with her besties Amrita Arora and cousin Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra and others.

Amrita shared a selfie with Bebo and captioned it, “No one like my BFF.”

The second picture shared by Amrita showed Kareena, Anissa and another friend named Shahira.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer ‘Takht’.