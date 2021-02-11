Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain summoned by ED





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and actor son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case. On Tuesday, ED carried a raid at actor Armaan Jain’s residence in South Mumbai at Altamount road. The case is related to the Tops Grup case that is currently under the scanner.

Armaan’s name cropped up when his close friend and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang is being investigated by the ED. Vihang’s mobile record also showed the actor’s name. Reportedly, the agency has found doubtful link between Armaan and Vihang.

However, the actor skipped the summon today. An ED official told ANI, "He (Armaan) didn't appear before the agency today." On multiple occasions, MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his two sons were questioned by ED regarding 'alleged exchange of funds' between Sarnaik's aides and Tops Grup officials.

ED started investigating the case after an ex-employee of the Tops Grup, Ramesh Iyyer filed complaint in 2014.