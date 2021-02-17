Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain arrives at ED office





Rima Jain and Manoj Jain’s son and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, Armaan Jain was summouned by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case and Armaan reached at ED office today for interrogation.

ANI tweeted# Mumbai: Armaan Jain reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. He has been summoned by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

Lately, the investigation agency conducted a raid at the actor's house at Peddar Road where he resides with his mother Reema Jain and they collected evidence from the actor's house.

The case is related to the Tops Grup case that is currently under the scanner.

Armaan’s name cropped up when his close friend and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang is being investigated by the ED. Vihang’s mobile record also showed the actor’s name. Reportedly, the agency has found doubtful link between Armaan and Vihang.

However, the actor skipped the earlier summon. An ED official told ANI, "He (Armaan) didn't appear before the agency today." On multiple occasions, MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his two sons were questioned by ED regarding 'alleged exchange of funds' between Sarnaik's aides and Tops Grup officials.

ED started investigating the case after an ex-employee of the Tops Grup, Ramesh Iyyer filed complaint in 2014.