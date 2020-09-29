Kareena Kapoor wishes niece Inaaya on third birthday





Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s loving daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned three on Tuesday and birthday wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Soha shared a family photo of them holding cutouts of ice-cream cones and wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2.”

“Happy happy happy birthday our little Inni poo ... we love u loads,” Neha Dhupia commented. “Awwwww such a gorgeous pic... tons of love princess inaaya! Happy bday,” Sophie Choudry wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her niece with an adorable photo also featuring her son Taimur Ali Khan. The two little munchkins could be seen holding picture books. “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya,” the caption read.

Soha and Kunal blessed with their first child, Inaaya, in 2017. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Soha said that she evolved after becoming a mother. “I am the youngest in my family, I have never been responsible for anyone else, I’ve never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life changing experience,” she had said.

Talking about the challenges of motherhood, she had said, “It can be challenging and exhausting to watch after someone all the time but you know that’s life. You have to understand that life is different now and it will never be the same.”