Kareena Kapoor wishes her best pal Malaika on birthday





Malaika Arora turned 47 on 23rd October and she is floored with birthday wishes. Actor and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor chose a cute picture of the birthday girl to wish her. He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday my fool.”

Malla’s best pal Kareena also wished her on her special day. Sharing a candid picture of them posing together for a selfie, she wrote, “Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial.” Malaika replied to her, “Love you loads my beautiful bebo.”

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan wished her with a love post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest @malaikaaroraofficial till we dance on train tops again.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a glamourous throwback picture of them at a party and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, Malla! Wishing the day is every bit as fabulous as you are.”

Malaika Arora’s fans also showered wishes on her. One user wrote, “Happy birthday Malla. Gbu. I am big fan from Kerala,” while another one said, “How pretty is this photo and how beautiful is your bond. Lovely snap, bebo and Malla. Happy to you Malla. Love to you. Sending good vibes to Tim and Arhaan.”