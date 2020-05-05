Kareena Kapoor visits aunt Neetu, Ranbir after Rishi Kapoor’s demise





On Monday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside Rishi Kapoor’s residence. She arrived to meet aunt Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima. Picture of Kareena’s visit is doing the round on net.

Kareena was simply dressed in a white and black stripped shirt and wore a mask. Kareena looked depressed. She occupied the front seat of the car.

On?April 30, Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year fight against Leukaemia. Kareena and Saif were present during the funeral of Rishi Kapoor.

On?Sunday, Ranbir immersed the ashes of his late father in Mumbai’s Banganga tank. Due to coronavirus lockdown, prayer meet was held at the Kapoors’ residence with close ones only.