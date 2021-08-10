Kareena Kapoor turns producer





After successful two decades of acting career in Bollywood, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned producer. The actor will act and produced Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller. The film is inspired by a real-life incident and will be shot in the UK. Kareena will co-produce the film along with producer Ekta Kapoor.

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news. She shared a picture with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "New beginnings."

No sooner the news was shared, congratulatory messages poured in for Kareena by fans and close ones. Elder sister Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Can’t wait for this."

Expressing her excitement, the 'Jab We Met' star said, "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Ekta Kapoor also expressed her happiness over collaborating with Kareena and Hansal. "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on 'Veere Di Wedding' which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time's always a charm and I'm confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far," she said.

Hansal Mehta is aiming "to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller". "I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses," he added.