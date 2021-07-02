Kareena Kapoor trolled for her yoga pic, calls her ‘Buddhi’





Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her yoga days after the birth of their second child. On International yoga day, the actress shared picture of her doing yoga and captioned it, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too."

She was dressed in a blue workout outfit and looked tired as she was making a comeback after a hiatus.

Netizens trolled her for the no-make-up look and called her aunty. They commented that she has grown old.

This is not the first time Bebo was trolled for her looks. However, she never paid attention to such negative comments. In an interview with The Quint, Kareena said, "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people's minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, lot of people are without jobs. One shouldn't even look at it as trolling. I guess everybody is just bored and wants to say something."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer movie, ‘Takht’.