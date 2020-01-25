Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur to meet Peppa Pig, Taimur gets excited





Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan took son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to meet Peppa Pig and he looks quite excited. Taimur’s excited is captured on camera and shared on social media account. Taimur could not contain his happiness and jumps excitedly as he shakes hands with Peppa.

Taimur posed with his mother Kareena.

Taimur is media’s favourite child. The pictures of the little munchkin are all over and he brings smile to everyone’s face.

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019, Karan Johar asked the doting mother was asked whether Taimur misses the paps when they are not around. Kareena replied that Taimur thinks paparazzi is his friends but the little munchkin doesn't let his family members click his photos.

"He thinks the paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says, 'Amma, no pictures," the actress said.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif had said, "Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested... No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn't like being photographed."

The doting parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan did not like paps to click Taimur. They wanted him to have a normal upbringing.

She further added, “I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him. He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary,” she said.

Constant media attention on Taimur makes Kareena paranoid at times. Bebo said, “Of course, as a mother I am paranoid. Every mother is paranoid about their child. But the more I think about it or think about putting a kala theeka or not send him out of the house, I think that is being over paranoid, so I am just trying to let him have a normal life.”