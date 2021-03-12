Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur attend Samaira’s birthday





Kareena Kapoor Khan along with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi reached Karisma Kapoor’s residence to ring in Samaira’s 16th birthday. Babita and Randhir Kapoor too was slicked entering Karisma’s house.

Bebo looked stunning in a blue long dress. While wishing niece Samaira on 16th birthday, Kareena wrote, “You call me BebooMA for a reason… cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to… always got you my girl…forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy …I love you our first born baby. ??Happy birthday Samuuuu.”

Karisma wishes her daughter in the following words, "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday”.















