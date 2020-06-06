Kareena Kapoor spotted jogging outside her building





Fitness diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness regime. After months of quarantine in her residence with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, the actress is spotted jogging in her building compound. She stepped out for a jog outside her building on Friday and Saturday.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress was seen wearing a T-shirt and a pair of trackpants and tied her hair in a ponytail. The picture of Kareena burning her fat is going all the round on net.

Her die-hard fans commented on the picture. “Fitness queen,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Where is her mask?” another wrote.

Days ago, she shared a selfie of her work-out and captioned it,“Dear fat, prepare to die...”