Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur turn chef at Chandigarh hotel





Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan visited a hotel in Chandigarh and at the hotel, the mother-son duo turned chef. Taimur also made ice-cream for his mom and baked cakes.

Chef Vijay Chauhan of Oberoi Chandigarh has shared pictures of Kareena and Taimur from the cooking session. The photos show Kareena and Taimur wearing white aprons and the tall chef’s hats in the kitchen. “It was a great pleasure to meet #actress #bollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and She attend cookery sessions about ice cream and cup cakes.#taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his Mom,” Chauhan captioned the post.

Kareena visited Chandigarh hotel when she was shooting for the first schedule of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with co-star Aamir Khan.