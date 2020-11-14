Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur jet off to Dharamshala





Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The mother-son duo headed to Dharamshala to join Saif Ali Khan for Diwali celebration. The actor is currently shooting in Dharamshala for ‘Bhoot Police’ with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Pictures from the airport are doing the round on net. Pregnant Bebo was dressed in a comfy white UCLA sweatshirt with pants and sneakers. While the little munchkin opted for a casual OOTD as he both of them donned mask to remain protected from coronavirus.

On the other hand, Malaika too was spotted at the airport. She donned a black sweater with matching pants and boots. She tied her hair in a bun.

Before heading to Dharamshala, Bebo told TOI, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

She added that it would be a quiet Diwali for them. “We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.”

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up her portion of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.