Kareena Kapoor shines in sun-kissed picture in kaftan





Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to share her lockdown picture. She already impressed her fans by donning kaftan and again the diva woos her fans in kaftan.

The ‘Good Newwz’ actress shared a sun-kissed picture of her dressed in a kaftan. Kareena captioned the image, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."

No sooner Kareena shared the picture, Rhea Kapoor commented on the image, she wrote, "Texture bro."

The actress looks radiant with hair flowing in the wind with no-make up.