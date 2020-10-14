Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur playing cricket





Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is following the footstep of his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The little munchkin was seen playing cricket. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan Pataudi shared pic of Taimur holding a bat and aiming at the ball.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the photo, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too," Kareena wrote, on behalf of Taimur.

Fans left comment on the post. "It seems Taimur is following the footsteps of his late grandfather," a user commented. "So cute," wrote another.

In the past, Kareena has talked about her wish that Taimur becomes a cricket star like his grandfather when he grows up. “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer,” she had said in an interview in 2018.

On the work front, Kareena headed to Delhi for the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump.