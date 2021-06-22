Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur performing yoga





On International yoga day, celebrities shared picture of them performing yoga. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness freak and performs yoga on regular basis shared picture of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi performing yoga.

The father-son duo is seen doing asanas. Sharing the inspiring photo, Bebo wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...",

Netizens are in awe of Saif and Taimur’s bonding.

"I think son nailed it...heheh cutest men in blue," Saif's sister Saba Pataudi reacted to the post.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a photo of her doing yoga after four months postpartum.

"For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed 'Tashan' and 'Jab We Met'... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people," Kareena posted.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks and Karan Johar’s periodic epic 'Takht.'