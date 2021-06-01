Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘Moody Tuesday’





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is very active on social media shared a glimpse of her ‘Moody Tuesday’. The actress is seen chilling on the terrace of her lavish house and trying on different filters for her various moods.

The actress is dressed in grey tee with hair open and was seen glamorous even at home sans make-up. Sharing the reel, she wrote, “#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters #Reels #ReelItFeelIt.”.

Needless to say, fans showed love on Bebo’s new Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period epic ‘Takht’.