Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her baby boy





The wait is finally over! On the occasion of Women’s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. She captioned the adorable post, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves”.

The photo is too cute to handle and the monochrome picture showed the newbron resting on her mommy’s arm.

On February 21st, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second bundle of joy. They are also parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. No sooner Bebo shared the picture, fans and close ones showered love on the mother-son dio.

Sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, “You're a rock...love you.”

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced the actress’s pregnancy. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.