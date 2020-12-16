Kareena Kapoor shares “Favourite boy” pic





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a precious picture of her ‘Favourite Boys’.

The heart-warming photo showed Saif Ali Khan holding his two sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif and Taimur twinned in white kurta while Ibrahim donned a black t-shirt and bottom. The father-sons trio beaming in joy.

Bebo captioned it, “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons”

Ibrahim is Saif and Amrita Singh’s son while Taimur is Saif and Kareena’s son.

The picture garnered lots of like and fans showered love on the photo.

On Monday, Bebo shared image from her set and she captioned the post: "Two of us on the sets."