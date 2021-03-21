Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son turns one, Sana shares adorable pic





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child turns one today on the special day, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of the doting parents with their newborn son.

The photo is a collage of Saif and Kareena individually holding their son close to their chest. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

On February 21st, 2021, Kareena delivered their second child at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Lately, the actress shared a monochrome close snap of her in which she can be seen gazing at her something. From her tweet, it can be known that she is gazing at her newborn.

She wrote: "Can't stop staring... at him” accompanied with heart and baby emojis. Her fans showered love on the post and dropped a number of fire and heart eyes emojis.

On Women's Day, Kareena posted the first picture the picture of her second born. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves."

The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Lately, the actress posted a picture of Taimur holding a tray showing his family portrait moulded by him with dough. Sharing it, she had written: "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on paternity leave will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is scheduled for Christmas release.