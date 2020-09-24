Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan off to mystery location with son Taimur





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to an undisclosed location with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport’s private terminal on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos of the couple arriving at the airport have been shared online. The Nawab was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while pregnant Kareena donned a loose-fitting printed top. Taimur was wearing a black T-shirt. All of them were seen wearing masks. Bebo waved to the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan.

The couple announced in a joint statement that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support”.