Kareena Kapoor reveals about loss of sex drive during Jeh’s pregnancy





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book on pregnancy, titled, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ will be launched soon and ahead of the launch, the mother of the two had an Instagram live along with her good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. She spoke in length about her mood swings, body changes, sex life etc during a heart conversation with Kjo.

Kareena revealed that when she was pregnant with Jeh, she had a loss of sex drive and called Saif Ali Khan a supportive man.

Kareena said, "You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself? People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.’"

She continued, "But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’"

On the work front, Bebo has ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ co-starring Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s multi starrer, ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.