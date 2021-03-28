Kareena Kapoor returns to gym post second child’s birth





Fitness freak and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to gym after delivering her second child. On Sunday morning, the actress was spotted making her way to the gym. Paparrazzi clicked her in complete black outfit.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress donned a neon green sports shoes and perfectly tied her hair in a bun. Kareena wore a black shirt with white print and similar colour tights.

On Sunday, Kareena shared a mushy picture from her London diaries. The picture showed Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, son Taimur Ali Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, their mother Babita, and Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor enjoying their time in a park in London. She wrote, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

Reacting to her post, Karisma commented, "Can’t wait," followed by heart and hug emojis. Kareena's fans also showered their love in the comments section. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.