Kareena Kapoor prays at Golden Temple in Amritsar





Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooing in Amritsar for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and she paid a visit to Golden temple to seek the blessings of Almighty.

The actress wore a grey kurta and covered her head with a dupatta.

Naina Sawhney, who is part of the team shared the pictures of her Instagram account. “Amritsar! Visit to Golden Temple #lalsinghchaddha #Beautiful and #serene,”?she wrote.

“With my Fav person at my fav place golden temple. Just pure magic,”?another picture was captioned. A video Kareena’s visit to the shrine is also doing the rounds on social media.

The actress posed in front of the Golden Temple and looked elegant. On Sunday night, she left for Mumbai for the next schedule of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Days ago, Aamir Khan paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar and seeks the blessing of Almighty. Pictures and videos of Aamir Khan from the visit did all the round on net.

As per tradition, Aamir Khan has tied a scarf on his head. He sports a blue tee teamed with brown pant. In one of the videos, he is seen enjoying the Prasad as he is having a chat with the chief members of the Golden Temple. He is escorted by his bodyguards to the temple. People went berserk to spot their favourite star among them.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forest Gump. The film will be distributed by Paramount’s parent company, Viacom. Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Writer Eric Roth, who won the Academy Award for his script for Forrest Gump, has been credited for the Hindi remake of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as well. Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation.