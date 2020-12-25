Kareena Kapoor opens up on parents Randhir-Babita’s split





Veteran actors and parents of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Babita have been separately for the past 19 years but their split has never stand as a barrier in the upbring of Karisma and Kareena. They are doting parents to their two-star daughters and whenever needed, both Babita and Randhir Kapoor come together for their children.

Talking to Mojo Story, Kareena said, “My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it.”

“My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren’t exactly going the way they planned, so it’s better that they don’t stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It’s not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful,” she added.

In 1988, Randhir left Babita to live with his parents. He had said, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?”