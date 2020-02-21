Kareena Kapoor opens up on her break-up with Shahid Kapoor





Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up on her split with Shahid Kapoor and she spoke in length about her two movies, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Tashan’ which she shot simultaneously.

"...I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films. I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met (sic)," Kareena said.

Talking about her equation with Shahid on the sets of ‘Jab We Met’, Kareena said, "Shahid was the one who said that I should hear the script of the film. He was like, 'It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film (sic)."

"Of course, after that destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened between this film (Jab We Met) and Tashan. We all went in separate ways and the beauty of this movie (Jab We Met) came out of it (sic)," she added.

Bebo opened up how she met Saif during the shooting of ‘Tashan’, "I met Saif (during Tashan). I actually thought that that (Tashan) was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him”, she added.

Today, Kareena and Shahid are happily settled. Bebo is happy with Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi while Shahid is leading a blissful married life with Mira Rajput and their two children, Misha and Zain.