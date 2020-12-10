Kareena Kapoor opens up about naming her Baby No 2





In a hearty conversation with her good friend and actress Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about naming her second child.

On a recent episode of What Women Want, when Neha asked the expected mommy who from her friends and family was the first to suggest baby names when they got to know that they are pregnant? Kareena replied that after the whole Taimur controversary, they have left the decision of naming her baby, for the last minute and spring a surprise, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha on the show.

When Neha suggested that she should hold a poll to decide the name of their child, Kareena said she doesn’t want to go down that route. “I’m gonna tackle this right at the end,” she said.

Saif and Kareena enrolled into controversy after their named their first child, Taimur because many believed that the couple named their son Timur, after the Turkish ruler who invaded India. Saif had addressed the controversy in 2017, stating, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

He had said that he even thought of changing the name, “And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn’t sounding right. It was like I didn’t realise where I live or what I’m doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It’s a bit late now, though. Or not. I don’t know,” Saif added.

Even Kareena had said in an interview that Saif wanted to name their son Faiz. “Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” the actess had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.