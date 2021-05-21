Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput mourn the demise of Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary





An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot passed away after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the IAF, Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary sustained major injuries in the crash. He met with an accident during a routine training. Abhinav’s demise has sent shockwaves. The entire nation mourned the sad demise of Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Bollywood actress like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also expressed their heartfelt condolence.

Bebo took to her Instagram account and shared the late Indian Air Force officer’s picture and offered condolences to his family. "Rest in peace, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," the actress wrote.

Mira Kapoor also paid her heartfelt condolence to the braveheart on social media. She wrote, "A brave young warrior lost. RIP Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones."

The unfortunate incident took place around 1 AM at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. Abhinav was on routine training sortie when the accident occurred. The aircraft took off from Suratgarh in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan for Punjab's Halwara. It crashed soon after taking off.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!