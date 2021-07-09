Kareena Kapoor makes announcement of third child





Kareena Kapoor Khan turns author with her new book, title, ‘Pregnancy Bible’. She called it her third child as it has her complete pregnancy journey from conception to child birth.

"This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she wrote, adding, "In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today”, Bebo quips as announcing her new book.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had posted a sonography photo, writing, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking."

The actress made the announcement of writing a book on pregnancy on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur, in 2016 and blessed with their second son, Jeh in February this year.