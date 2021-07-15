Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first picture with son Jeh leaked?





Bollywood actors and married couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child Jeh’s first picture leaked on net. The picture is too cute to handle, it showed Bebo kissing the little one on his forehead as the baby sleeps in his cradle.

The picture is shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram handle. It seems the picture is from the actress’s upcoming book 'Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy bible'.

Along with the photo comes a note which reads, “To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh”.

After all the controversary surrounding Taimur’s name, the couple has decided not to announce their second child’s name officially. However, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had recently confirmed that the name of their second son is Jeh. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their baby boy on February 21. They are also parents to Taimur Ali Khan, born to them on December 20, 2016.