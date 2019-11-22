Kareena Kapoor trolled for smiling at Manish Malhotra’s father’s funeral





Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trolled for smiling at designer Manish Malhotra’s father’s funeral. From Karan Johar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many celebrities arrived at Manish’s residence to pay their last respect. Bebo was caught smiling while leaving Manish’s house and no sooner the video and pictures of her smiling circulated on net, she was trolled mercilessly.

Social media users are divided into two sections. While some supported Kareena, some slammed her.

A troller commented on the picture, “She is smiling .... Which type of condolences is this ???? Someone kindly explain,” another comment read, “His father died, she is his so called dear friend and she laughing. At least keep a grim face for the cameras.” Another user wrote, “Kareena is always interested in photoshoots even at funerals.”

While few supported her, a fan wrote, “She's just greeting Jaya bhaduri. Showing respect.don't troll her unnecessarily,” while another user wrote, “Funny nd crazy to make an issue for no exact reason ...cordial greeting l,,when you see a known person,,it outomatically we just smile,but crazy people expect celebrities to act hypocritically....sad to see such abnormal reaction from the public."