Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzles at the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale





Kareena Kapoor Khan turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 grand finale. The diva of Bollywood walked the ramp in a bright green shimmery, off-shoulder, gown with a deep plunging neckline and flowy silhouette. She neatly tied her hair in a bun and donned minimal make-up and was devoid any accessories.

Kareena said, “I’m wearing Amit for the first time and also one of my favourite colours. He has designed the outfit specifically for me and I feel very alive and sexy tonight. The only one missing from the crowd is my husband (Saif Ai Khan). He should have come because I’m feeling fabulous.”

Kareena also admitted that she feels like she is a hidden model sometimes, “I love walking the ramp. Maybe I’m a hidden model. I get to meet such beautiful designers, wear their clothes, feel so special. I like it and I enjoy working with all of them.”

Talking about Amit’s collection Kareena said, “I think the #BetterIn3D range is quite cool because the colours in the collection this time are that all women can wear. The outfit is also slightly 3D, dramatic and geometrical. It has got a futuristic vibe and I had a great time wearing Amit’s creation.”

While Amit admitted that he didn’t believe anyone but Kareena could have pulled his design off, he said, “I wanted to push it to the next level. As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me. I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became an even more memorable experience.”

Kareena who is the brand ambassador of Lakme has been associated with LFW since the past 11 years. Talking about her association with Lakme, she said, “The brand is synonymous with me. It has added tremendous value to my career, to my brand. As everyone knows, yes, there is no Lakme Fashion Week finale that is complete without me and I take great pride and honour to say that. We’re going to be associated, we are not going anywhere. And yes, I am not going to see you all again next season,” she concluded.