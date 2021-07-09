Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh?





Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has welcomed their second son in February 2021 but they have not revealed the little one’s name.

It is now learnt that Bebo and Saif have named their son Jeh but there is not any official confirmation about the same.

On Kareena’s chat show, What Women Want, during a conversation with Neha Dhupia, when the latter asked what she and Saif have decided to name their second child. Bebo then replied,“After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise”.

Saif and Kareena enrolled into controversy after naming their first born, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi because many believed that the couple named their son after the Turkish ruler Timur, who invaded India. Saif had addressed the controversy in 2017, stating, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

He had said that he even thought of changing the name, “And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn’t sounding right. It was like I didn’t realise where I live or what I’m doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It’s a bit late now, though. Or not. I don’t know,” Saif added.

Even Kareena had said in an interview that Saif wanted to name their son Faiz. “Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” the actress had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.