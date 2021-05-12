Kareena Kapoor Khan performs headstand with confident





Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast. Lately, she shared a picture of her doing the toughest headstand pose and she excelled in it. She has performed the asana with sheer confident.

She is seen performing a headstand with the help of a suspended yoga hammock.

Kareena donned a black attire with a basic halter-neck sports bra and a pair of matching yoga pants. She tied her hair into a tight bun.

She captioned the photo, “Monday Motivation Mood Right Now”.