Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Instagram debut, shares solo photo





Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Instagram debut today and her first image is a solo picture of her wearing a sporty collection that includes a black track suit, a hoody and a pair of black sneakers. Her earrings grab attention.

Kareena captioned the image, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.”

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kareena had announced her Instagram debut, “I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times.” The actor added, “I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans”, she said.

Within few hours of her Instagram debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan has accumulated seven lakh followers.

Her celebrities friends welcomed Bebo on the photo-sharing platform. Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Soha Ali Khan shared Kareena’s first Instagram picture to welcome her. “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s [email protected] Welcome to the gram Bebo,” wrote Karisma along with the picture.

Karan Johar wrote, “Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!!”