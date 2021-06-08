Kareena Kapoor hikes her fees, demands 12 cr for playing Sita





Kareena Kapoor Khan, the reigning queen of Bollywood has reportedly hiked her fees to play the powerful mythological character, Sita. Gossip mills churned that the ‘3 Idiots’ actress demanded Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita in the upcoming mythological drama, titled ‘Sita’.

The sudden hike of fees by the actress has put the makers of ‘Sita’ in troubled waters. They are now looking for younger actress to play the titular role but Kareena is still their first priority.

The source said, “Kareena who usually asks for INR 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.”

“Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta’s film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realizes that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view”, the source further told.

However, netizens feel Kareena is the not the right choice for portraying Sita and they shared their opinion on social media.

A user tweeted, “She is not suitable for the role of Mata Sita… Kareena Kapoor looks too old & haggard. Moreover, she can never get the innocent & mesmerizing look of Mata Sita ..Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can come n abuse me here & make me famous.”

Another social media user wrote: “Please for god sake. Its a disgrace to ramayana if she plays sita’s role. To play sita one has to be a hindu to carry out that unique role. Many other talent artiste available. Y #KareenaKapoorKhan”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the 1994 release Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.