Kareena Kapoor gets back to yoga post child birth, feels exhausted





New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan took a break of four months post the birth of their second child. On International yoga day, the actress again begun her yoga journey. She shared a post of yoga session and revealed that she felt exhausted post returning after four months postpartum.

Sharing pic of her doing asana, the actress wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."

This post received a heart from Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi and others. Her fans also reacted to the post and shared favourable comments.

In February, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan blessed with their second child.

She also shared picture of Saif and son Taimur performing yoga.

Sharing the inspiring photo, Bebo wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...",

Netizens are in awe of Saif and Taimur’s bonding.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.