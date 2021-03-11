Kareena Kapoor gets a new hairdo post baby’s birth





New mommy and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a new hair-cut post the birth of her second child. Sharing a selfie of her new hairstyle, Bebo wrote, “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers.” She also thanked her hairdresser Yianni Tsapatori in the caption, “Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori (sic).”

Netizens are completely in awe of Kareena's new look and they can’t stop praising.

An Instagram user wrote, "Wow you are looking even more young nd stylish in new luk."

Another user wrote, "If perfection had a face. Happy to have you back."

"Always Gorgeous," commented another netizen on Kareena's post.

"Your this look is the best so far," commented another Instagram user.

On International women’s day, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans by sharing a glimpse of her newborn child. The monochrome image showed the newborn sleeping peacefully on her mommy’s arm. She captioned the adorable post,“There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves (sic).”

After the birth of her second child, Saif issued a statement which reads, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

The couple is already blessed with four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

On the work front, the actress wrapped up the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan before going on maternity leave.